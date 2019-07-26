The former controller of a Madison traffic safety sign and marking company was charged Friday with 10 felonies after the company and police said he embezzled more than $112,000 from the company over a two-year period.
Shane M. Ferguson, 35, was charged with theft in a business setting and multiple counts of forgery, felony theft and unauthorized use of an entity's identification for stealing from Mega Rentals, 4476 Robertson Road, while he was the company's head controller.
A criminal complaint filed Friday states that Ferguson took the money by forging checks, making personal use of a company credit card, by borrowing from his company 401K retirement account but using company funds to pay back the loans and by not paying for tires bought through the company. Police were contacted in September, about two months after Ferguson had left the company, when the current controller noticed Ferguson had written checks to himself, the complaint states.
The alleged thefts totaled $112,190, according to figures in the complaint.
Ferguson had worked for the company since 2005, the complaint states. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1.
According to the complaint:
Madison police found that Ferguson had written himself checks totaling $45,673 and, without check-signing authority, he put the signatures of other company officers on the checks.
Ferguson also used company funds to pay back most of the money he borrowed on three occasions from his 401K retirement account. In 2015 he took out a loan for $16,000 and, through payroll deductions, paid back $7,684 of it. Then in January through March 2018, he paid back the rest of the loan with money from a Mega Rentals bank account, in three installments, with interest.
Soon after, in April 2018, Ferguson took out a $24,000 loan from his retirement account and within a month repaid all of it from Mega's bank account. He took one more loan, for $15,000 in July 2018, and paid it all back 10 days later from Mega's bank account.
In addition, police found Ferguson bought $7,551 worth of tires through the company but never paid for them, and instead sold most of them on Craigslist.
Ferguson told Madison police Detective Deb Plantz in October that he "knew better" and "did it once and should've stopped." He said he had intended to reimburse Mega Rentals for $10,853 in credit card purchases but decided not to.