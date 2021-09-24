Former child care worker gets 5 years in prison for child sex assault

A former child care worker was sentenced to five years in prison Friday for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl who was in his care at the Sun Prairie YMCA in 2019.

Delmonte Lee, 21, of Windsor, will also have to serve 5 years of extended supervision once he's released and will be listed for life on the state's sex-offender registry.

Dane County Deputy District Attorney William Brown had asked for a 15-year sentence and 15 years of supervision for what he called a "horrific" crime.

He acknowledged that Lee had admitted to the assault and had no prior criminal history, but said he had also asked the girl not to tell anyone about the assault, which he said could have been much worse had the child not put a stop to it.

The girl's parents were in court for the sentencing and in a statement read by Brown, the mother said she suffers the "pain of knowing my child's life has been forever changed," and that the formerly outgoing girl has become shy and timid.

"Nothing has ever made me feel the way I felt that day," the girl's father, in a statement also read by Brown, said of the day she told him of the abuse. "I thought I've failed her as a father — that I put her in that position."