The former chief financial officer for a Cassville loudspeaker components manufacturer and its sister company in Kentucky pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud for embezzling just over $1 million from the companies.
Curtis A. Tarver, 54, of Spring Grove, Minnesota, who was chief financial officer for Rapid Die and Molding in Cassville and Hawley Products in Paducah, Kentucky, took money from the companies from 2006 to January 2018 by various schemes that included use of the company credit cards and checks for personal purchases and transferring company money to his personal bank accounts, either through PayPal or direct transfers, said the U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison.
Tarver used the money for such things as home improvements, recreational vehicles, travel and dining, and provided gifts or loans to other people. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 5 by U.S. District Judge James Peterson.
Tarver was charged with the crime in June after an investigation by the FBI and the Cassville Police Department.