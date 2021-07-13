Former California man who sent nude selfies to 12-year-old girl sentence to probation

A former California man who sent nude photos of himself to a 12-year-old girl -- not knowing the girl's age, his attorney maintained -- was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation.

Boyuan Liu, 27, a Chinese citizen who has been living in the United States and recently moved to Madison after living in San Diego and Cincinnati, will serve his sentence under more stringent sex offender probation. Also, should his probation be revoked, the sentence is structured so that he would automatically go to prison to serve a 1½-year sentence, Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland said.

Liu will also be listed on the state's Sex Offender Registry for 15 years.

Liu and the girl, from Marshall, met through a website where women can meet Asian men. Liu's lawyer, Chris Van Wagner, maintained that the girl did not make her age known to anyone seeing her online profile and did not tell Liu her age until after he had sent her photos of his genitals.

In May, Liu pleaded guilty to all three counts of exposing a child to harmful material that he faced.