Former California man who sent nude selfies to 12-year-old girl sentence to probation

A former California man who sent nude photos of himself to a 12-year-old girl -- not knowing the girl's age, his attorney maintained -- was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation.
Boyuan Liu, 27, a Chinese citizen who has been living in the United States and recently moved to Madison after living in San Diego and Cincinnati, will serve his sentence under more stringent sex offender probation. Also, should his probation be revoked, the sentence is structured so that he would automatically go to prison to serve a 1½-year sentence, Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland said.
Liu will also be listed on the state's Sex Offender Registry for 15 years.
Liu and the girl, from Marshall, met through a website where women can meet Asian men. Liu's lawyer, Chris Van Wagner, maintained that the girl did not make her age known to anyone seeing her online profile and did not tell Liu her age until after he had sent her photos of his genitals.
In May, Liu pleaded guilty to all three counts of exposing a child to harmful material that he faced.
Hyland said it also appeared that one or two other men who communicated with the girl through the website had more aggressively sought sexual exchanges with the girl, but both lived outside the U.S. and could not be prosecuted.
The girl and her parents said she has suffered from severe depression and anxiety since they said Liu attempted to groom the girl for possible sexual abuse. Her mother found the photos of Liu on the girl's phone in late 2018, which led to charges against Liu being filed in 2020.
"What I did not expect is that monsters really do lurk in unexpected places," the girl's mother told Hyland.
Rock County Assistant District Attorney Mason Braunschweig, who handled the case as a special prosecutor, asked for a 1½-year prison sentence, followed by two years of extended supervision. He asserted that Liu has not truly taken responsibility for what he did and instead engaged in "victim-blaming," but Van Wagner said that was not the case.
Hyland agreed that while Liu shared photos with the girl, Liu did not appear to take actions that Hyland said warranted labeling as a "predator."
"While the pain and injury (suffered by the girl) are evident I cannot find that sending three images warrants a prison sentence," Hyland said.