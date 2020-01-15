Former Baraboo student sues school district alleging racism, sexual assaults

In a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, a black former Baraboo School District student alleges the district routinely ignored complaints by herself and her mother about racist taunts, racially motivated physical assaults, harassment and sexual assault, all of which the lawsuit states the district did nothing to stop.

The lawsuit, filed by lawyers for the 17-year-old student in U.S. District Court in Madison, alleges violations of federal laws intended to protect students from racial discrimination and from sexual assault and harassment. It states the district showed "deliberate indifference" in its failure to respond to racial harassment and discrimination against the girl by district students and staff, "as well as its failure to respond to reported student-on-student sexual assaults on school premises that made (the girl) more vulnerable to sexual assault."

The lawsuit alleges the district was aware that a particular student, identified only by his initials, had sexually harassed and assaulted female students, including the girl, but took no action. During the 2017-18 school year, the lawsuit states, the boy repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl in class.