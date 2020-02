Former Badger Marcus Randle El formally charged in Janesville double homicide

JANESVILLE — A former University of Wisconsin football player who is the brother of a standout in the 2011 Super Bowl has been formally charged in a double homicide that police say was connected to a drug deal.

Marcus Randle El, 33, was charged Friday in Rock County Court with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two other counts. Randle El had turned himself into police in Chicago on Feb. 15.

The shootings happened on Feb. 10. A motorist found 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester and 27-year-old Brittany McAdory suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Witnesses cited in the complaint said Winchester was afraid of what Randle El would do to her because she owed him money, according to the Janesville Gazett e.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Randle El, who played for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007.

