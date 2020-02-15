Former Badger Marcus Randle El arrested in Janesville double homicide

Former UW Wisconsin wide receiver Marcus Randle El was arrested Saturday in the shooting deaths of two women earlier this week, Janesville police said.

Randle El, 33, of Homewood, Illinois, turned himself in at about 3 p.m. at the Chicago Police Department's 2nd District. He will be charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide after legal proceedings conclude to return him to Wisconsin, police said.

Police found Seairaha Winchester, 31, of Janesville, and Brittany Mcadory, 28, of Joliet, Illinois lying in the 3200 block of Midvale Drive at about 3:15 a.m. Monday. They were taken to Mercy Hospital where they died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Randle El played with the Badgers from 2004 to 2007.

Janesville police Lt. Charles Aagard said Randle El is the only suspect in the killings of the two women, the Janesville Gazette reported. Aagard said Randle El has not confessed to the killings and police have not yet recovered a gun.

Investigators believe Randle El stole an SUV the women had been in early Monday before they were shot and later abandoned it along Interstate 294 near Justice, Illinois in suburban Chicagoland, according to the paper. Police believe Randal El had planned to meet Winchester and McAdory early Monday.

According to the Gazette, police found McAdory and Winchester shot several times behind the TA Express Travel Center at 3222 Humes Road at about 2 a.m. Monday after the two women were seen going in the travel center and then leaving. Earlier this week, police said they were still trying to piece together where McAdory and Winchester had been late Sunday an early Monday before they’d come to the truck stop.

