Former Altoona superintendent given 8 years in prison on federal child porn conviction

The former superintendent of Altoona schools has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
The sentence was handed down to Daniel Peggs, 34, of Altoona, in a Madison federal court Thursday following a near two-year case against him for recording himself engaging in group sex with a minor, U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea said in a statement.
Peggs will face ten years of supervised released once he is released from prison.
Allegations against the former educator emerged after a 20-year-old woman told authorities in 2019 that she had been sexually exploited by multiple men, including Peggs, when she was underage.
Federal Judge James Peterson noted that Peggs' claim he didn't know the girl was underage was not credible and that Peggs' had been "systematically dishonest."
Peggs had pleaded down from child sex trafficking and child porn production charges in August. Peterson noted that "the heart of the case was the production of images of child pornography," O'Shea said.
Peggs' accomplice in the abuse, North Carolina man Bryan Ragon, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a federal court in October.