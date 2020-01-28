For 3rd time in a week, Monona police arrest young adults, teens for alleged car theft after chase

For the third time in less than a week, Monona police have arrested young adults and teens for alleged car theft.

At about 4:40 p.m. Monday, a person reported that a vehicle driving recklessly almost hit their vehicle in the area of South Towne and the Beltline, Chief Walter J. Ostrenga said in a statement.

The vehicle, described as a dark Lincoln and eventually determined to be stolen, drove east from the Beltline and cut through the Antlers Bar parking lot to the Royal Apartments at 2232 West Broadway in Madison, Ostrenga said.

Two Monona officers who were in the area attempted to make contact with the vehicle and as they did so, the driver rammed both squad cars and four occupants attempted to flee on foot, Ostrenga said.

An 18-year-old female passenger, Jazmine Ordonez, was arrested at the scene and she was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, Ostrenga said.

The other three — all males — fled north towards Lake Point Drive. Additional officers, along with several municipal police dog units that were training across the street, assisted in setting up a perimeter and starting a track, and two of the three were arrested, Ostrenga said.