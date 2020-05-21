Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries across southern Wisconsin, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thousands of dollars in stolen property was recovered in an investigation that resulted in the arrest of a Footville man for 20-plus burglaries, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Sheriff’s Office worked with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Madison, UW-Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Capitol, Janesville, and Albany in the case against Raymond M. Sanchez III, 37, who is in the Dane County Jail facing multiple charges of burglary, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

On April 6, Sanchez was arrested after a short pursuit that ended when he crashed the stolen vehicle he was driving. Moments before the crash, Sanchez had used the stolen vehicle to drive through a locked garage door in a burglary attempt at Gander Outdoors near DeForest, Schaffer said.

After detectives learned that he may be storing stolen property at his residence in Footville, a search warrant was obtained and executed and numerous stolen items and other evidence linking Sanchez to multiple burglaries was recovered, Schaffer said.