Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries across southern Wisconsin, authorities say

Thousands of dollars in stolen property was recovered in an investigation that resulted in the arrest of a Footville man for 20-plus burglaries, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The Sheriff’s Office worked with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Madison, UW-Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Capitol, Janesville, and Albany in the case against Raymond M. Sanchez III, 37, who is in the Dane County Jail facing multiple charges of burglary, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
On April 6, Sanchez was arrested after a short pursuit that ended when he crashed the stolen vehicle he was driving. Moments before the crash, Sanchez had used the stolen vehicle to drive through a locked garage door in a burglary attempt at Gander Outdoors near DeForest, Schaffer said.
After detectives learned that he may be storing stolen property at his residence in Footville, a search warrant was obtained and executed and numerous stolen items and other evidence linking Sanchez to multiple burglaries was recovered, Schaffer said.
A task force of investigators connected the stolen property to burglaries throughout Dane County and southern Wisconsin, and learned of two additional locations where stolen items were being stored. That led to search warrants being conducted at an address in the town of Sun Prairie and at a residence of an associate of Sanchez in Tooele, Utah, Schaffer said.
The task force so far has linked Sanchez to 21 burglaries of construction sites, UW Fraternity houses, retail businesses and storage lockers. Some of the property recovered includes numerous musical instruments from a Thanksgiving weekend burglary of the UW Humanities building, Schaffer said.
Detectives are continuing to work to identify additional victims and to return stolen property to the owners, Schaffer said.
Anyone with information on Sanchez or his criminal activity is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900 or online.
