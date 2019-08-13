A food delivery driver offered help to a woman, gave her a ride, and then was robbed when he dropped her off on the South Side on Monday, Madison police reported.
The incident about 5:45 p.m. Monday started when the driver made a delivery in the Cypress Way area and saw an adult female nearby who looked as if she needed help, he told police, according to a news release.
The 21-year-old driver said the woman asked for a ride to the Beld Street area, but when they arrived there, she asked to be taken to the 2400 block of South Park Street. Once there, the woman demanded all of his money, and made a threat as to what would happen if he did not give her the money. The driver said he gave the woman his money and she then exited his vehicle and walked away, the release states.
The driver drove away from the area, and called the police. He described the woman as thin and 30 to 40 years old, police said.