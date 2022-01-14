 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fond du Lac officer suffers broken bones in attack
Fond du Lac officer suffers broken bones in attack

FOND DU LAC — A man accused of attacking a Fond du Lac police officer who suffered broken bones was charged in the case Friday.

Officer Marcus Clapper responded to a call of a man trying to break down the door at an apartment building about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Clapper was speaking to tenants on the second floor when the 44-year-old man approached in a hallway. The officer told the tenants to go back into their apartments, according to a police statement.

Authorities said the man attacked the officer, who suffered a broken nose, fractured finger and other injuries. The officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail and charged Friday with battery to an officer and five other charges, WLUK-TV reported.

