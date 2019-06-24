A Fond du Lac County man stopped by police early Sunday morning for driving all over the road was arrested for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Aaron Roffers, 36, Ashford, was taken into custody at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday after being stopped by a Middleton police officer on Century Avenue in Middleton.
Roffers' evidentiary chemical test of his breath registered a 0.27 blood alcohol concentration, over three times the legal limit of 0.08.
"An officer saw a car driving all over the eastbound lanes of Century Avenue," said Sgt. Dave Haselow. "The officer noted Roffers smelled of intoxicants and had slurred speech."
He was arrested after performing field sobriety tests.
Roffers also was ticketed for having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.