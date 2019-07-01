A Chicago man who tried to rob a Madison gas station customer at gunpoint on New Year's Eve, with the customer refusing to hand over his money, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.
Aaron Washington, 25, was sentenced by US District Judge James Peterson in federal court in Madison. He pleaded guilty on April 15 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to a news release from the US Attorney's Office, Washington tried to rob a customer at Kwik Trip on Madison's East Side the evening of New Year's Eve on Dec. 31.
"The victim refused to give money and went back into the Kwik Trip," the release said.
Police arrived and looked at surveillance video, which showed the distinct tattoos on Washington's face.
Officers were able to follow the suspect's footprints in the snow to a nearby apartment building, with Washington being found and arrested.
A search of the apartment turned up a loaded handgun in the toilet tank, a handgun that matched the description given by the intended victim.
Washington's prior felony conviction was for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/occupied vehicle in Cook County, Ill., in 2013.
