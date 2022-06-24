Flight school helicopter finds body of man reported missing on Mississippi river, authorities say

Authorities have recovered the body of a Dubuque man who was reported missing earlier this week after last being seen trying to stop his pontoon from drifting down the Mississippi River, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said.

A University of Dubuque flight school helicopter located the body of Alan Hartig, 51, two miles south of Finley's Landing just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Hartig was last seen at the landing on Tuesday afternoon trying to recover his boat, which had gotten dislodged from a sand bar and started floating away. Authorities found the boat a short distance down the river, Dreckman said.

