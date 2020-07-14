Flexible timeline puts hiring of Madison police chief in December or January

The Police Executive Research Forum, or PERF, which is helping identify candidates, would present a pool of qualified applicants to the PFC on Oct. 12 after completing a vetting process.

The date for first interviews is less certain. They could take place in a special meeting the week of Oct. 19 or at the PFC’s regular meeting Nov. 9.

A few weeks later, the PFC would conduct interviews with finalists and possibly have a community advisory panel interview them as well. PERF’s Rebecca Neuburger said it takes an additional few weeks after that to conduct a more thorough background investigation of the finalist.

Neuburger noted that PERF is in “uncharted territory” conducting searches for police chiefs in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May. She said Madison’s search and one in Louisville are the organization’s first since then.

“The ground has shifted in significant ways,” Neuburger said. “We don’t have a benchmark for what that means in terms of interest for positions like this. I just don’t know. It could go in either direction.”

Also at play is whether there will be enough time for community input. PFC members said they could extend the timeline a few weeks to allow for more robust engagement, if necessary.