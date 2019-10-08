A fleeing stolen SUV struck a Fitchburg police car Monday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.
The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. Monday when a Fitchburg officer located a suspected stolen white Audi SUV in a parking lot in the 4500 block of Thurston Lane, Sgt. Pete Johnston said in a statement.
The officer stopped and was preparing to contact the vehicle and its occupants when it drove intentionally into the side of his squad car and then out of the area at high speed, with officers briefly pursuing it, Johnston said.
The suspects were described as black males in their early 20s and the vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side, Johnston said.
Anonymous tips can be shared via the Fitchburg Police Tipster Line at 608-270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.