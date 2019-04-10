A five-year-old Beloit boy accidentally shot himself in the hand Tuesday night, with police investigating the incident.
The shooting was reported at about 8:40 p.m. at a residence in the 500 block of Highland Avenue, Beloit police said.
No one else was injured in the incident, and police were trying to determine who owned the small caliber handgun and how the boy was able to get it.
The boy was taken to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford where he was treated and released.
"We are also working with child protective services in regard to this investigation," said Sarah Millard, director of strategic communications at City Hall.