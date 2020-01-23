Five men arrested following Madison drug-related home invasion and armed robbery

A masked man pistol whipped an East Johnson Street resident after forcing his way into the victim's home with three other men Wednesday in a drug-related home invasion and armed robbery, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Johnson Street Wednesday evening following the incident, where a witness was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect's getaway car, police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Madison police shared the information with other area law enforcement agencies and, shortly afterward, Middleton Police spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the getaway car as it pulled into the parking lot of an apartment complex on Allen Boulevard.

Middleton Police arrested four suspects on tentative charges of armed robbery, among others, as well as an associate of the suspects who lived in the Allen Boulevard apartment complex, DeSpain said.

Middleton and Madison police confiscated marijuana and the drug MDMA, cash, drug paraphernalia, ski masks, a handgun and a lookalike handgun from the five suspects.

Gavin P. McGinnis, 20, was arrested on tentative charges of armed robbery, burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, bail jumping, and a probation violation.