Five Madison youngsters received municipal citations Monday after police said they refused orders to leave a North Side library where a large group of young patrons was causing a disturbance.
Police were called to the Lakeview branch library, 2845 N. Sherman Ave., about 5 p.m. after a librarian was unable to remove a rowdy group of about 15 to 20 youngsters between the ages of 11 and 12, spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
"When officers arrived, the juveniles announced they did not have to leave, they did not have to listen to police, and police could not touch them," DeSpain said.
DeSpain said officers attempted to persuade the youth to leave when a struggle ensued.
"One girl kicked over a trash can, sending refuse across the floor, before kicking a male police officer in the groin, after the officer grabbed her arm," DeSpain said.
Police said another juvenile kicked a chair that hit and toppled a bookshelf.
"Throughout the disturbance, young people were yelling and swearing at the officers, while several recorded everything on their cellphones," DeSpain said.
"One young person displayed gang signs, and another took off his jacket and postured as if he wanted to fight one of the officers, before knocking over a trash can, kicking a chair and throwing a half-filled bottle of juice across the library," DeSpain said.
The tickets handed out included disorderly conduct, trespassing and resisting police.
The children cited were released to adults, DeSpain said.
