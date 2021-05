Five people were displaced but no one was injured in a fire at a Southwest Side Madison home Monday morning.

The Fire Department responded to a call just after 8:30 a.m. at 6314 Hartford Drive and had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the fire at the single family home, and there was no damage estimate yet.

