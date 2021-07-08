Five northern Wisconsin men charged in Sun Prairie attempted homicide last year

Five northern Wisconsin men were charged Thursday with attempted homicide for their alleged roles in a shooting in Sun Prairie last year that left a man with an "obliterated" right hand and a gunshot wound to an eye, an event that happened because one of the men said he had been robbed during a trip to Sun Prairie earlier that day.
According to a criminal complaint, Curtis W.C. Gadke, 36, of Wisconsin Rapids, told police he had been to Sun Prairie the afternoon of Sept. 9 after another man, Riley J. Esselman, 22, also of Wisconsin Rapids, had arranged for Gadke to buy a half-pound of marijuana from someone in Sun Prairie.
But Gadke said he was instead robbed by two men in masks. He then headed back to Wisconsin Rapids.
Later, the complaint states, a group of four men gathered and drove back to the apartment building in the 200 block of Foxdale Drive, where Gadke's robbery had occurred, to "beat some (expletive)," a witness said one of the men, Luke D. Harmon, 29, of Wisconsin Rapids, told her.
After arriving at the apartment building around 10:40 p.m. the same night, two of the men, Jerrod M. Worzella, 24, of Hatley, and Brandon J. Hermanson, 38, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to an apartment and tapped on a sliding glass door. When the door was opened, the complaint states, one of the two said, "Put your hands up," and a man later identified as Worzella fired shots from a gun described as an AR-15 rifle that struck the man who was injured, the complaint states.
An officer noted the victim's right hand appeared "obliterated" by the gunshot, and a doctor told police the area around the man's right eye had also sustained a gunshot wound.
Worzella is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. The others are all charged with being a party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
All five were on state Department of Corrections supervision and are currently in custody in either state prisons or county jails and will appear in Dane County Circuit Court next week.
According to the complaint:
After the shooting, Worzella ran to a nearby bar where a Dane County sheriff's detective found him but let him leave after deciding he did not fit the description of either suspect in the shooting. But Sun Prairie police later matched surveillance images from the apartment building to video from the bar to determine Worzella was a suspect.
A rifle believed to have been used in the shooting was found by someone on April 1, hidden in a flowerbed of a neighbor's home.
Information from Worzella's Facebook account helped police identify Gadke. He was wearing a DOC ankle monitor that showed he had been in Sun Prairie between 2:30 and 3:03 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Contacted by police in November, Gadke at first denied stopping in Sun Prairie, then admitted he had gone there to buy marijuana but was robbed.
A witness in Wisconsin Rapids told police Gadke returned home and told Worzella about being robbed, and Worzella decided to go back to Sun Prairie along with Esselman, Harmon and Hermanson.
When Esselman returned home from Sun Prairie around 3 a.m., he told the witness Worzella had shot someone in defense of Gadke. The witness said Esselman was "freaking out" and said he needed to "lay low." The same witness said she later saw Worzella at Gadke's home and Worzella was "freaking out" and saying he needed to run away.
Another witness, who was with Gadke the day after the shooting, told police Gadke said what happened in Sun Prairie "went farther than it should have."
Harmon, interviewed by police, said he drove himself and three others to Sun Prairie but didn't know there was a gun in the vehicle. He said he and Esselman stayed in the vehicle and drove off when they heard gunshots, but he admitted going back to pick up Worzella after Worzella's encounter with the sheriff's detective at the bar.