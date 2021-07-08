Five northern Wisconsin men charged in Sun Prairie attempted homicide last year

Five northern Wisconsin men were charged Thursday with attempted homicide for their alleged roles in a shooting in Sun Prairie last year that left a man with an "obliterated" right hand and a gunshot wound to an eye, an event that happened because one of the men said he had been robbed during a trip to Sun Prairie earlier that day.

According to a criminal complaint, Curtis W.C. Gadke, 36, of Wisconsin Rapids, told police he had been to Sun Prairie the afternoon of Sept. 9 after another man, Riley J. Esselman, 22, also of Wisconsin Rapids, had arranged for Gadke to buy a half-pound of marijuana from someone in Sun Prairie.

But Gadke said he was instead robbed by two men in masks. He then headed back to Wisconsin Rapids.

Later, the complaint states, a group of four men gathered and drove back to the apartment building in the 200 block of Foxdale Drive, where Gadke's robbery had occurred, to "beat some (expletive)," a witness said one of the men, Luke D. Harmon, 29, of Wisconsin Rapids, told her.