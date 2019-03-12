Four 13-year-olds and an 11-year-old received municipal citations Monday after Madison police and library officials said they refused orders to leave a North Side library where a large group of young patrons was causing a disturbance.
Police were called to the Lakeview branch library, 2845 N. Sherman Ave., at about 5 p.m. after a librarian was unable to remove a rowdy group of about 15 to 20 people between the ages of 11 and 13, spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
"When officers arrived, the juveniles announced they did not have to leave, they did not have to listen to police, and police could not touch them," DeSpain said.
DeSpain said officers attempted to persuade the youth to leave and a struggle ensued.
"One girl kicked over a trash can, sending refuse across the floor, before kicking a male police officer in the groin, after the officer grabbed her arm," DeSpain said. "Throughout the disturbance, young people were yelling and swearing at the officers, while several recorded everything on their cellphones."
He said: "One young person displayed gang signs, and another took off his jacket and postured as if he wanted to fight one of the officers, before knocking over a trash can, kicking a chair and throwing a half-filled bottle of juice across the library."
Madison Public Library spokeswoman Tana Elias verified the police department's description of the incident.
"Our staff called police because they felt the needed them," she said. "After that, the situation escalated."
Elias said some of the youth were meeting with staff from the Northside Planning Council, a nonprofit that seeks to advance "racial and economic equity" through vocational training, community journalism, leadership development and other work.
In a statement posted Monday to the group's Facebook page, executive director Abha Thakkar said "youth and staff in one of our programs experienced trauma as a result" of the incident.
"We recognize that regardless of the specifics of this incident, it falls within the broader context of the way communities of color are policed, with outcomes that are counter to our mission of fostering equity and improving the quality of life on the Northside," she said.
She encouraged those affected to contact the group, which she said was also trying to reach the children involved and their families "to offer support and resources and to listen to them about what kind of response they would like to see."
The children were ticketed for disorderly conduct, trespassing and resisting police and were released to adults, DeSpain said.
Cellphone video of the incident posted Monday on Facebook by the mother of one of the children involved -- along with comments decrying police and comparing her son's treatment to that of Trayvon Martin -- was removed from public view Tuesday after generating hundreds of comments.
The mother did not respond to a request for comment from the Wisconsin State Journal.
DeSpain and Elias said library officials, police and community members were planning to meet Tuesday to discuss the incident.