A Fitchburg woman faces a tentative homicide charge after a man she shot Monday at a Middleton car dealer died at a local hospital, authorities reported.
Jakira T. Anderson, 23, was found shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday by Madison police, arrested without incident and booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, Middleton Police Capt. Travis Kakuske said in a statement Tuesday morning.
Anderson allegedly shot an employee during an altercation at MSI Auto Sales, 3012 Parmenter St., about 1:30 p.m. Monday. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital where he died, Kakuske said.
Anderson was a former customer of the business and the altercation began due to a dispute over a vehicle purchased at MSI Auto Sales, Kakuske said.
Anderson was booked into the jail at 11:16 p.m. Monday, according to jail records.
Fitchburg police also assisted in the investigation.
Middleton police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-824-7300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
