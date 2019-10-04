A Fitchburg woman was charged Friday with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after police said she shot two people during a dispute between a group of women Sunday morning in Fitchburg.
The criminal complaint, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, offers no reason for the dispute, which happened in a parking lot in the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail just before 11:55 a.m. on Sunday.
But the complaint states a witness who was shot during the incident told police that Shaquita P. Lee, 22, fired her gun into a crowd of women who were fighting. One of the women in the crowd was shot in the head and, according to the complaint, remained in critical condition at UW Hospital. Another woman, who was dropped off at Meriter Hospital, told police Lee shot her in the leg, the complaint states.
Lee was also shot during the incident, sustaining a wound to her right leg, the complaint states.
Lee appeared in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing, where attorney Jason Gonzalez, the former mayor of Fitchburg who was appearing for Lee's attorney, said that Lee has a state-issued concealed-carry permit for her gun. Bail was set at $250,000.
Lee is scheduled to appear in court again today.
According to the complaint:
Another witness told police that he saw Lee waving a gun around while a group of people was fighting. He said he saw Lee fire her gun at a woman, who fell after she was shot. The witness said Lee was standing three feet or less from the woman when she fired the gun.
Another witness said he saw Lee pistol-whip the woman in the head several times, and one of the times Lee hit the woman with her gun, it went off, striking the woman in the head. The man said he then shot at Lee, striking her in the leg, to keep her from shooting anyone else.
Police found two handguns at the scene. Lee told police she had her black 9mm Taurus handgun with her, took it out of her pocket and told everyone she was a concealed carry permit holder. She said she waived her gun around and told people to back off. She said she didn't recall pulling the trigger.
Police found one unfired round matching her ammunition at the scene and one spent round in the gun's chamber, indicating the gun was fired at least once.
Evidence technicians who processed the crime scene told detectives they accounted for all five rounds that one of the witnesses said he fired. The one round fired from Lee's gun was not accounted for, and Fitchburg police Det. Jeffrey Wissink said he believes that round is lodged in the head of the woman who was shot.