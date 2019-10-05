A Fitchburg woman was charged Friday with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after police said she shot two people during a dispute between a group of women Sunday morning in Fitchburg.
A criminal complaint, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, offers no reason for the dispute, which happened in a parking lot in the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail just before 11:55 a.m. on Sunday. Assistant District Attorney William Brown said the investigation by Fitchburg police is still ongoing.
The complaint states a woman who was shot in the leg during the incident told police that Shaquita P. Lee, 22, fired her gun into a crowd of women who were fighting. One of the women in the crowd was shot in the head and, according to the complaint, remained in critical condition at UW Hospital. The woman who was shot in the leg was dropped off at Meriter Hospital, the complaint states.
Lee was also shot during the incident, sustaining a wound to her right leg, according to the complaint.
Lee’s attorney, Reed Cornia, said in court Friday that Lee was shot once in each leg. What happened, and what led Lee to brandish a gun, he said, was “self-defense, plain and clear.”
Cornia told Court Commissioner Brian Asmus that Lee was home from college for the weekend when the father of Lee’s sister’s child came to the apartment three times on Sunday. Each time, Cornia said, the man brandished a gun, “fixing to start a fight.”
Lee and her sister were walking to her car when they were attacked, and Cornia said, “and I find it a travesty that my client was arrested and (the man) is still out on the street.”
Brown said that’s just Cornia’s “hope of how the evidence shakes out” when the police investigation is finished. Brown said there were “numerous independent witnesses who put the gun being fired in this defendant’s hands.”
Asmus again set Lee’s bail at $250,000, as he had during a bail hearing for Lee on Tuesday, stressing that Lee could still face a homicide charge if the woman who was shot in the head dies. At Tuesday’s hearing, attorney Jason Gonzalez, who was appearing with Lee, said Lee has a state-issued concealed-carry permit for her gun.
According to the complaint:
A witness told police that he saw Lee waving a gun around while a group of people were fighting. He said he saw Lee fire her gun at a woman, who fell after she was shot. The witness said Lee was standing three feet or less from the woman when she fired the gun.
Another witness said he saw Lee pistol-whip the woman in the head several times, and one of the times Lee hit the woman with her gun, it went off, striking the woman in the head. The man said he then shot at Lee, hitting her in the leg, to keep her from shooting anyone else.
Police found two handguns at the scene. Lee told police she had her black 9mm Taurus handgun with her, took it out of her pocket and told everyone she was a concealed carry permit holder. She said she waved her gun around and told people to back off. She said she didn’t recall pulling the trigger.
Police found one unfired round matching her ammunition at the scene and one spent round in the gun’s chamber, which they said indicated the gun was fired at least once.
Evidence technicians who processed the crime scene told detectives they accounted for all five rounds that one of the witnesses said he fired. A round fired from Lee’s gun had not been accounted for, and Fitchburg police Det. Jeffrey Wissink said he believes that round is lodged in the head of the woman who was shot.