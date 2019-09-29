Fitchburg police squad car, generic file photo (copy)
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

Fitchburg police said three people were injured by gunfire in the 2200 block of High Ridge Trail just before noon on Sunday, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

The other two victims, including one who showed up at a hospital and is believed to have been shot in the same incident, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

"Preliminary information indicates the people involved in this incident are known to one another and this does not appear to be a random crime," Fitchburg Police said in a statement.

No additional information was available as of Sunday evening.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or Madison Area Crimestoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

