 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fitchburg shooting leaves 1 with non-life-threatening injuries, police say
alert top story

Fitchburg shooting leaves 1 with non-life-threatening injuries, police say

Fitchburg shooting

A 25-year-old man was left with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in a Fitchburg parking lot Sunday morning, according to police. 

A 25-year-old man was left with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in a Fitchburg parking lot Sunday morning, according to police. 

When you write a check, you are handing someone your bank account number, name, address and other personal information, so how safe is this? Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Police responded to reports of gunshots near Williamsburg Way and Verona Road at about 9:25 Sunday morning. Officers found bullet holes in an unoccupied car and moped in a business parking lot in the 5200 block of Williamsburg Way. Later Sunday morning, a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital, police said. 

Fitchburg police said they believe the victim was with at least one other person in the parking lot when the suspect drove into the lot, got out of their car and opened fire. Police said the incident appears to be targeted and that no arrests have been made. 

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics