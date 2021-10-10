Fitchburg shooting leaves 1 with non-life-threatening injuries, police say

A 25-year-old man was left with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in a Fitchburg parking lot Sunday morning, according to police.
Police responded to reports of gunshots near Williamsburg Way and Verona Road at about 9:25 Sunday morning. Officers found bullet holes in an unoccupied car and moped in a business parking lot in the 5200 block of Williamsburg Way. Later Sunday morning, a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital, police said.
Fitchburg police said they believe the victim was with at least one other person in the parking lot when the suspect drove into the lot, got out of their car and opened fire. Police said the incident appears to be targeted and that no arrests have been made.
Police asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300.