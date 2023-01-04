Fitchburg road where school principal killed is targeted for improvements

The death of a middle school principal Monday was exactly the kind of tragedy Andrew Brunner worried could happen if Fitchburg didn't better prioritize traffic safety in his rapidly developing part of the Madison suburb.

Beth Steffen, principal at the Verona School District's Badger Ridge Middle School, died after she was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing in the 2900 block of South Syene Road near the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area in a northeast part of Fitchburg that only a few years ago was farmland and other undeveloped property.

Brunner, who lives just south of the crash scene on South Syene, said he served for about a year on a citizens committee put together by the city to recommended changes to Syene.

"I mentioned during one of those meetings, if nothing's done, someone's going to be killed," he said. "Unfortunately that turned out to be the case."

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m., Fitchburg police Lt. Andrew McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday. Steffen, 56, was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, he said.

The driver of the vehicle that was involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, McCarthy said.

The site of the fatal crash is part of a yearslong city project to improve South Syene from Aurora Avenue north to McCoy Road by converting the now-rural route to an urban one with bike lanes, intersection markings, medians, turn lanes, curbs and other upgrades.

Phase 1 from Aurora to just north of East Cheryl Parkway is planned for this year and next, while Phase 2 covering the rest of the way to McCoy is planned for 2024, according to the city.

City officials say extra time is needed for Phase 2 because the city is getting federal money for some of the work and needs the time to fulfill associated federal requirements.

Steffen had a long history serving Madison-area students, including as an English teacher and assistant principal at Madison's La Follette High School and as principal at Edgewood High School, a private Catholic school also in Madison.

She was named interim principal at Badger Ridge in May 2022, according to a story in The Verona Press, and was to serve in that role this school year.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash that killed her to call them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

This story will be updated.