Fitchburg police warn of threatening scammer using retired employee’s name, local number
alert

Scam alert logo

Fitchburg police are warning of a threatening scammer using a retired employee’s name and a local phone number.

On Wednesday, Fitchburg police received three calls from Dane County residents who reported receiving a suspicious call from someone saying they were Sgt. Thomas Schmit. The calls originated from a 608 area code number and the caller provided the same number to call back on, but the number is not associated with the city of Fitchburg, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a report.

The calls were consistent with a common phone scam in which the caller tells the person being called that there is a warrant for their arrest after failing to appear for a court case. Generally, these types of calls inform the recipient that the situation can be handled civilly or criminally and the recipient can settle the matter civilly by purchasing gift cards, wiring money, or providing personal information. Arrest is threatened if payment is not made, Hartwick said.

Some scam callers are able to spoof actual phone numbers of law enforcement agencies to legitimize the call, and often have personal information, including social security numbers, to persuade the recipient. Many of these calls are easily detectable as they are "robo-calls," Hartwick said.

Wednesday’s calls reported to Fitchburg police were different because the caller used the name of a retired department member, and provided a local call-back number, whereas many of these types of scams redirect the caller to a different number than what appears on caller ID, Hartwick said.

The investigating officer also reported that all three recipients of the calls who contacted police are Madison area therapists, though it’s not believed the therapists were targeted for any information specific to their practices. All three recognized the calls as suspicious, ended them before they were asked for personal information or provided with instructions to send money, and contacted police, Hartwick said.

Police reiterated that law enforcement officials will never call you and request financial information or payment to avoid arrest.

Scam phone calls like this can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission and do not need to be reported directly to local law enforcement. If you fall victim to a scam and lose money, it can be reported to your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone who receives a call from someone who says they are a law enforcement officer and you wish to verify their identity, obtain the person's name, agency, and badge number, and then call the non-emergency number for the agency and describe the situation.

You can learn more about blocking and preventing robocalls on the internet, and Fitchburg police offer a list of scam and fraud prevention and reporting resources.

