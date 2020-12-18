Fitchburg police warn of threatening scammer using retired employee’s name, local number

Fitchburg police are warning of a threatening scammer using a retired employee’s name and a local phone number.

On Wednesday, Fitchburg police received three calls from Dane County residents who reported receiving a suspicious call from someone saying they were Sgt. Thomas Schmit. The calls originated from a 608 area code number and the caller provided the same number to call back on, but the number is not associated with the city of Fitchburg, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a report.

The calls were consistent with a common phone scam in which the caller tells the person being called that there is a warrant for their arrest after failing to appear for a court case. Generally, these types of calls inform the recipient that the situation can be handled civilly or criminally and the recipient can settle the matter civilly by purchasing gift cards, wiring money, or providing personal information. Arrest is threatened if payment is not made, Hartwick said.

Some scam callers are able to spoof actual phone numbers of law enforcement agencies to legitimize the call, and often have personal information, including social security numbers, to persuade the recipient. Many of these calls are easily detectable as they are "robo-calls," Hartwick said.