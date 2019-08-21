Fitchburg police are warning people to take precautions in the wake of reports of several burglaries, attempted burglaries, and suspicious activity early Tuesday concentrated in the area of Pembroke Drive, Restal Street, and Marledge Street.
Based on reports made to Fitchburg police, it appears the suspect or suspects were searching for unlocked doors and windows, and in at least one instance, it appears a screen may have been cut to gain access to an unlocked window.
Police said they anticipate releasing surveillance images as more become available.
Police asked for assistance by:
o Reporting suspicious behavior/activity or criminal activity to us immediately via our non-emergency dispatch number, 608-270-4300. We often hear from homeowners they believed their car or property may have been gone through or entered but because nothing was missing, they did not feel the need to contact us. We would prefer to learn of all criminal or suspicious activity in order to identify patterns or timelines.
o Checking your home surveillance video systems for unusual or suspicious activity early this morning (8/20). Please call our non-emergency dispatch number to report the activity.
And police reminded people, no matter where they live, to practice basic crime prevention:
o Lock all doors and windows. This includes the door into your garage and the door from your garage into your home
o Keep your garage door closed at all times
o Leave exterior lights on or utilize motion detecting lights
o Keep valuables out of plain sight
o Have a crime prevention routine every night and every time you leave your residence to ensure it's secure
Fitchburg police also said they encourage residents to partner with neighbors to prevent crime.