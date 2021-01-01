 Skip to main content
Fitchburg police take suspect into custody following shooting that damaged occupied building
Fitchburg police take suspect into custody following shooting that damaged occupied building

Fitchburg police car
Fitchburg police arrived on the scene following gunshots just two hours into the New Year, early Friday morning. 

Police responded to the 5100 block of Anton Drive after reports of a single shooter who fired three rounds in the area at around 1:50 a.m. Friday.

One of the rounds went through the wall of an occupied apartment, but no injuries were reported, Fitchburg police Sgt. Michael Buri said in a statement. 

Witnesses were able to describe the suspect, who officers were then able to take into custody without incident, Buri said.  

Shootings, anti-Semitic attacks against state justices top recent notable crime-related news in Madison area

