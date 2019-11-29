Fitchburg police are seeking two masked suspects in the armed robbery of a convenience store Thursday night.
Shortly before 9 p.m., police were called to Stop-N-Go, 2932 Fish Hatchery Road, on a report of an armed robbery, Sgt. Nick Clemens said in a statement.
Police determined that two suspects wearing masks entered the store, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money, before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, Clemens said.
A Verona police dog was unsuccessful in attempting to track the suspects.
Anyone with any information on the incident, is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300.