Fitchburg police said Tuesday they are trying to find a man who was struck by a car in a gas station parking lot on Feb. 2.

The alleged driver, Sheron Howell, 52, was arrested last Thursday night following a pursuit, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

Howell made an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Monday on two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer causing property damage, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Howell also was booked into jail for two warrants issued in 2005 on charges that include vehicle theft and battery, Hartwick said.

At about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, Howell was identified as the driver of a vehicle that struck a man — seen in the accompanying picture — in the parking lot of Kelley’s Market, 2956 Fish Hatchery Road. After striking the man with his vehicle, Howell turned around to drive at the man again, Hartwick said.

Here is video of the incident provided by Fitchburg police.

On Thursday, Howell was spotted driving by a Fitchburg police sergeant who attempted to pull him over. Howell did not stop for the sergeant, but eventually came to a stop on Highway 12 near Highway N after sideswiping a driver who was not injured, Hartwick said.

After arresting Howell, officers located fentanyl and marijuana in the vehicle, Hartwick said.

Fitchburg police ask anyone who knows the victim or has information about the incident contact them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.