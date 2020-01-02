Fitchburg police seeking man who robbed Pancheros Mexican Grill on New Year's Eve

Pancheros Mexican Grill, 6309 McKee Road, was robbed on New Year’s Eve, Fitchburg police reported.

Police were called to the restaurant shortly after 7 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. Officers learned that a man entered the restaurant and demanded money from one of the employees using an implied threat, then fled after he was given money, police said in a statement.

A police dog was unable to track the suspect, police said.

None of the employees or customers were injured and the investigation is continuing, police said.

The suspect was described as an adult white male, about 5-foot 10 with a medium build, wearing a black jacket, sunglasses, gray pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the department’s anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, by texting to 847411 with the Keyword “Fitchburg.”

