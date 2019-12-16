Fitchburg police seeking convenience store robber

Fitchburg police are investigating a strong-arm robbery at a convenience store early Monday morning.
The robbery happened at the Kelley Williamson Mobil at 2956 Fish Hatchery Road about 6 a.m. Monday, Sgt. Dan Varriale said in a statement.
Officers determined that a suspect entered the store, shoved an employee to the ground, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing, Varriale said.
A police dog was not successful in finding the suspect, who was described as a man with a thin build, wearing a black coat with brown fur on the hood, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers, Varriale said.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300.
