Fitchburg police are seeking public help in finding a ‘dangerous’ man who is the suspect in a violent domestic abuse incident in Fitchburg on Nov. 14.

Allen C. Artis Jr., 30, is 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, and is believed to also have connections to the Fond du Lac area, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

The Fitchburg Police Department has probable cause to arrest Artis on multiple felony charges, including first-degree reckless injury, substantial battery, and false imprisonment, Hartwick said, adding that due to the open investigation, no further details are available for release.

Artis should be considered dangerous and should not be approached, and anyone who sees Artis is asked to call 911, Hartwick said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the department’s anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, or send a text to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg”

