Fitchburg police are seeking public help in finding a ‘dangerous’ man who is the suspect in a violent domestic abuse incident in Fitchburg on Nov. 14.
Allen C. Artis Jr., 30, is 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, and is believed to also have connections to the Fond du Lac area, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.
The Fitchburg Police Department has probable cause to arrest Artis on multiple felony charges, including first-degree reckless injury, substantial battery, and false imprisonment, Hartwick said, adding that due to the open investigation, no further details are available for release.
Artis should be considered dangerous and should not be approached, and anyone who sees Artis is asked to call 911, Hartwick said.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the department’s anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, or send a text to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg”
Gun incident at West Towne Mall, man fatally shot by police top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Police release photos from gun incident at West Towne Mall in which bystander used as shield
Man fatally shot by Madison police after allegedly shooting at officers
Madison firefighter who was on unpaid leave arrested in drug raid, authorities say
Madison man driving ‘like a bat out of hell’ crashes stolen car on West Beltline, police say
5-year-old student finds unloaded handgun on Leopold Elementary School grounds, police say
At least 5 injured in town of Dunn crash caused by teen driving stolen vehicle while intoxicated, police say
Wounded man shows up at hospital after shooting outside Far East Side bar, Madison police say
Man with revoked license arrested after Southeast Side crash that kills pedestrian, Madison police say
Deer started crash that injured 2, blocked I-39/90/94 at Highway 51 for hours, police say
Accused of sexual assault, Richland Center Police Chief Lucas Clements resigns
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email