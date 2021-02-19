Fitchburg police searching for 23-year-old man connected to October shooting

Fitchburg police are searching for a 23-year-old man suspected of firing several shots at a car that was speeding away in October.
Juwan J. Wilson is wanted on a tentative charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the October shooting on the 2300 block of Post Road, Lt. Edward Hartwick said.
Officers responded to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 and found a number of shell casings.
Fitchburg police and Dane County Sheriff's Tactical Response Team executed two search warrants Friday. One was at an apartment building in the 2300 block of High Ridge Trail, and the other at an apartment building in the 2300 block of Post Road. Wilson was not found at either location.
Wilson is also wanted for violating the terms of his extended supervision through the state Department of Corrections for a prior case of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, Hartwick said. The U.S. Marshals' Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force is assisting in searching for Wilson.
Anyone with information on Wilson is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Information can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.
During one of the searches, Fitchburg police arrested another man and a woman on several outstanding warrants unrelated to the October shooting, Hartwick said. A third man also not involved in the shooting was found in a common area of one of the apartment buildings and taken into custody on outstanding warrants.