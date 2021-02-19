Fitchburg police searching for 23-year-old man connected to October shooting

Fitchburg police are searching for a 23-year-old man suspected of firing several shots at a car that was speeding away in October.

Juwan J. Wilson is wanted on a tentative charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the October shooting on the 2300 block of Post Road, Lt. Edward Hartwick said.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 and found a number of shell casings.

Fitchburg police and Dane County Sheriff's Tactical Response Team executed two search warrants Friday. One was at an apartment building in the 2300 block of High Ridge Trail, and the other at an apartment building in the 2300 block of Post Road. Wilson was not found at either location.

Wilson is also wanted for violating the terms of his extended supervision through the state Department of Corrections for a prior case of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, Hartwick said. The U.S. Marshals' Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force is assisting in searching for Wilson.