Fitchburg police on Friday released a picture taken from surveillance video of a suspect in a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries early Tuesday morning in the area of Pembroke Drive, Restal Street, and Marledge Street.
Fitchburg officers have investigated at least three burglaries from this series that are believed to be associated with the man. Additional reports of attempted burglaries or damage to property, including damaged window or porch door screens, also have been investigated, according to a police news release.
Several home surveillance systems captured the suspect walking through backyards and approaching front doors in the area around 2:30 a.m., police reported.
Based on the videos, the man appears to have a slender build, dark shoulder-length hair pulled back, facial hair and a tattoo on his left forearm.
Anyone with information, is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or text the keyword “Fitchburg” plus the tip to 847411.