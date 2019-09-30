A 22-year-old woman was arrested for alleged attempted homicide after a Fitchburg shooting Sunday that left three people injured, including one with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said Monday.
Fitchburg Police Chief Chad Brecklin said Monday that investigators determined Shaquita Lee, of Fitchburg, shot a 21-year-old woman during a fight in a parking lot on High Ridge Trail about noon Sunday.
Lee, who was also shot during the fight, was taken to Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree attempted homicide after her gunshot wound was treated at a hospital, Brecklin said.
The 21-year-old woman was being treated for her life-threatening injury Monday at a hospital.
The other person who was shot, a 49-year-old woman, had an injury that was not life-threatening.
Police believe a 28-year-old man, who is cooperating with police, also fired shots during the incident.
Two guns recovered were used by Lee and the man, Brecklin said.
Brecklin said there is "no indication" that the fight was related to a fatal shooting Saturday on Madison's North Side or Fitchburg's August homicide that left high school student Shay Watson, 17, dead after “homicidal firearm related trauma.”
Sunday's fight occurred because of an "ongoing feud" about a "family matter," Brecklin said. At least seven or eight people were involved in the fight, and all were "at least acquainted with one another," he said.