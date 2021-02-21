Fitchburg police make arrest after gunshot fired

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Fitchburg police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after she allegedly fired a gun while intoxicated, the police department said.
Officers responded to a report of a single gunshot in the 2900 block of Hardrock Road just before 4:50 a.m., Fitchburg Sgt. Michael Buri said in a statement.
Someone at the scene pointed out Shavona Bradshaw as the one who fired the gun, Buri said. Bradshaw was armed with a gun, and officers arrested her.
Bradshaw was tentatively charged with
recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Officers found one shell casing on the scene, Buri said. No injuries or property damage was found. Columbus woman charged in murder-for-hire plot tops recent notable crime-related news
