 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fitchburg police make arrest after gunshot fired
alert top story

Fitchburg police make arrest after gunshot fired

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Fitchburg police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after she allegedly fired a gun while intoxicated, the police department said. 

Officers responded to a report of a single gunshot in the 2900 block of Hardrock Road just before 4:50 a.m., Fitchburg Sgt. Michael Buri said in a statement. 

Someone at the scene pointed out Shavona Bradshaw as the one who fired the gun, Buri said. Bradshaw was armed with a gun, and officers arrested her. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bradshaw was tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. 

Officers found one shell casing on the scene, Buri said. No injuries or property damage was found. 

Columbus woman charged in murder-for-hire plot tops recent notable crime-related news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics