Fitchburg police make arrest after gunshot fired

Fitchburg police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after she allegedly fired a gun while intoxicated, the police department said.

Officers responded to a report of a single gunshot in the 2900 block of Hardrock Road just before 4:50 a.m., Fitchburg Sgt. Michael Buri said in a statement.

Someone at the scene pointed out Shavona Bradshaw as the one who fired the gun, Buri said. Bradshaw was armed with a gun, and officers arrested her.

Bradshaw was tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers found one shell casing on the scene, Buri said. No injuries or property damage was found.

