Fitchburg police looking for man seen firing several shots at vehicle speeding away

The Fitchburg Police Department is looking for a man seen firing several shots Thursday at a vehicle that was speeding away.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired on the 2300 block of Post Road in Fitchburg at around 4:58 p.m., Sgt. Johnston said. A number of shell casings were found at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a slender, Black male, roughly 20 to 25 years old, using a handgun to shoot at a vehicle that was seen speeding away.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

