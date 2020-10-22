 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fitchburg police looking for man seen firing several shots at vehicle speeding away
0 comments
alert top story

Fitchburg police looking for man seen firing several shots at vehicle speeding away

{{featured_button_text}}
Fitchburg police squad car, generic file photo (copy)
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

The Fitchburg Police Department is looking for a man seen firing several shots Thursday at a vehicle that was speeding away. 

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired on the 2300 block of Post Road in Fitchburg at around 4:58 p.m., Sgt. Johnston said. A number of shell casings were found at the scene. 

Witnesses reported seeing a slender, Black male, roughly 20 to 25 years old, using a handgun to shoot at a vehicle that was seen speeding away. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. 

Multiple shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics