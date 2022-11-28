Fitchburg police investigating targeted shooting

The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating a Sunday shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim called 911 at about 1:40 p.m. to report he had been shot, but was able to drive himself to a local hospital, where he received treatment for his wound, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a report Monday.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 2400 block of High Ridge Trail. Rounds fired in the incident also struck an unoccupied vehicle in the lot, Hartwick said.

Investigators determined it was not a random shooting and Hartwick said no other information is available.

He is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.