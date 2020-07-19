You are the owner of this article.
Fitchburg police investigating shooting of 19-year-old man
Fitchburg police investigating shooting of 19-year-old man

Fitchburg police squad car
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

Fitchburg police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man early Sunday.

The man was shot on the 4400 block of Sentinel Pass at around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Edward Hartwick said. He sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. 

A resident of the area called to report multiple gunshots heard and a car seen parked in the middle of the street. Another witness reported seeing a dark sedan leave the area at a high rate of speed soon after the gunshots, Hartwick said. A man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after, and he confirmed he had been shot on Sentinel Pass. 

The shooter was described as a Black male, about 20 to 30 years old, 6-foot-3 with a slender build, wearing all black and had long braids. Another male who was seen in the car on the street was described as a Black male, about 20 to 30 years old, bald and has tattoos on his forehead. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark, newer model Chevrolet Impala. 

Based on the initial investigation, the man who was shot appeared to have planned a meeting with another person or persons in the street on Sentinel Pass and was shot by one of them during the meeting. The man does not appear to have any connection to the neighborhood where the shooting took place, Hartwick said.

An occupied home was also hit by the gunfire, but no one was injured. The shots went through the front of the house and landed inside. 

Anyone with information related to the shooting who has not already spoken to an officer is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300. Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling the department's Tipster Line at 608-270-4321 or texting "Fitchburg" along with the information to 847411.

