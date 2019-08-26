Fitchburg police said early Monday that they are investigating the homicide of a man at a Lyman Lane residence.
Officers responded to the residence in the 2700 block of Lyman Lane shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported that a man was dead there, and confirmed the death, according to a police news release.
The residence is near the intersection of Lacy Road and Fish Hatchery Road.
Police said no further details, including the identity of the man who was killed, were being released as the homicide investigation continues.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting in the investigation. A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide, including neighborhood home surveillance video from Sunday evening, is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling the Fitchburg Police Tipster Line at 608-270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.