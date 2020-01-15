You are the owner of this article.
Fitchburg police investigating disturbance, shots fired

Fitchburg police squad car, generic file photo
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

Fitchburg police said they are investigating a disturbance that included gunshots on Tuesday night.

At about 8:15 p.m., Fitchburg officers responded to the 2000 block of Greenway Cross on a report of shots fired. Officers learned there was a disturbance followed by multiple reports of shots being fired, Sgt. Pete Johnston said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, Johnston said.

Tracking by a police dog was attempted, but no suspects were located, Johnston said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or by texting the keyword “Fitchburg” to 847411.

