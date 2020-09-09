Fitchburg police investigating body of adult male found in park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating a death after the body of an adult male was found in Hatchery Hill Park Wednesday.

Officers responded to the park at 3035 Cahill Main at around 4:03 p.m. Wednesday after the man was found not breathing and without a pulse, Sgt. Nick Clemens said. The initial investigation found the man had likely been deceased for some time before he was found by a passerby.

Clemens said no further details were available Wednesday, and there is no danger to the public as the investigation continues. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting Fitchburg police in the investigation.

