Fitchburg police investigating attempted armed robbery at Dollar Tree

Fitchburg police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Dollar Tree Friday night and asking the public for help identifying a suspect.

Officers responded to the Dollar Tree, 3038 Fish Hatchery Road, at around 8:50 p.m. Friday for a report of an armed robbery inside the store, Sgt. Pete Johnston said. The suspect had already fled the scene before entering the store, displaying a gun and demanding money from the cashier.

A Dane County K9 deputy assisted at the scene to look for the suspect but was unsuccessful.

The suspect, who left the store empty handed, is described as a Black male in his 40s, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighing about 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, a white bandana as a face mask and black gloves, Johnston said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300, the Fitchburg police's anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Information can also be submitted by texting the keyword "Fitchburg" to 847411.

