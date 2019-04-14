Fitchburg police say they found shell casings after responding to a shots fired call early Sunday morning.
Officers found the casings and a large party in a parking lot on the 2300 block of Traceway Drive at about 2:40 a.m. after being sent to the area, said Sgt. Pete Johnston.
He said no injuries have been reported. No suspect information was given.
Anyone with information can call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or the anonymous tip line 608-270-4321. Those with information could also call the Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014 or text a tip, with the keyword "Fitchburg, to 847411.