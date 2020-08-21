Fitchburg police identify 2 arrested in vehicle theft, interrupted burglary, shots fired in Cross Plains

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fitchburg police have identified the two people arrested in a vehicle theft, interrupted burglary and shots fired incident in Cross Plains early Wednesday morning.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office reported that three people got into a Cross Plains garage about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday using a garage door opener they found in an unlocked vehicle outside, then fled on foot to a black Toyota Highlander after the homeowner interrupted them. The homeowner used a handgun to fire one shot in the air as they were fleeing, and they returned fire. No injuries were reported.

At about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, a Fitchburg police sergeant spotted the Highlander, which was previously listed as stolen out of the town of Middleton, at the gas pumps of the Kwik Trip at 6133 McKee Road, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.