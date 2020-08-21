 Skip to main content
Fitchburg police identify 2 arrested in vehicle theft, interrupted burglary, shots fired in Cross Plains
Fitchburg police have identified the two people arrested in a vehicle theft, interrupted burglary and shots fired incident in Cross Plains early Wednesday morning.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office reported that three people got into a Cross Plains garage about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday using a garage door opener they found in an unlocked vehicle outside, then fled on foot to a black Toyota Highlander after the homeowner interrupted them. The homeowner used a handgun to fire one shot in the air as they were fleeing, and they returned fire. No injuries were reported.

At about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, a Fitchburg police sergeant spotted the Highlander, which was previously listed as stolen out of the town of Middleton, at the gas pumps of the Kwik Trip at 6133 McKee Road, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

Shortly after being spotted, the vehicle pulled out onto McKee Road and Fitchburg police attempted a traffic stop that became a pursuit when the vehicle didn’t stop. The pursuit wound through a residential neighborhood and eventually ended up on Verona Road, with pursuing officers losing sight of the vehicle as it left Fitchburg and they terminated the pursuit, Hartwick said.

Later Wednesday morning, Fitchburg police were able to use video surveillance to identity two people from the stolen Toyota and Fitchburg officers and Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies eventually spotted the Toyota early Wednesday afternoon, Hartwick said.

Following another attempted traffic stop, law enforcement personnel returned to the area where the suspects had been previously seen and at around 1:20 p.m. the two suspects were seen entering an apartment building in the 2600 block of Post Road, Hartwick said.

Fitchburg officers and detectives then arrested both suspects and reported recovering evidence linking the duo to the stolen Highlander and a handgun reported stolen in Madison in late July. The stolen Toyota later was found a few blocks away, Hartwick said.

Kaiwan Harvey, 17, of Marshall, was arrested on tentative charges of receiving stolen property-firearm, receiving stolen property, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, and eluding.

Ka’Toine Richardson, 18, of Fitchburg, was arrested on tentative charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger, possession of THC, and bail jumping.

